A teenage boy was mugged in a busy Aylesbury car park by a youth who stole his coat.

He was in Exchange Street Car Park at around 6.30pm on Saturday (3 December) when his coat was forcibly stolen.

One member from a group of teens approached the victim to wrestle the coat off his person.

Police have launched an appeal for information today

He is described as being of slim build and around 17 years old.

Thames Valley Police states the offender was wearing black clothing and riding a dark bicycle.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mandy Cutler based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please get in touch.

“You can contact us by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220546068.