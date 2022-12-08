A man has been locked away following a burglary trial held at Aylesbury Crown Court.

George Wilson, 46, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years in prison after a jury found him guilty of one count of burglary on Monday (5 December).

Advertisement

He was jailed in relation to an incident on 7 January this year when a woman in her 40s awoke to a noise at her address in Abercromby Avenue.

George Wilson

At around 5.10am she saw a silhouette of a man in the doorway, who then ran away.

Advertisement

After attending the scene and speaking with the victim, Thames Valley Police officers apprehended Wilson.

Thames Valley Police stated the 46-year-old was arrested as he matched the description of the offender.

Advertisement

Stolen bags were recovered which were later confirmed as belonging to the victim.

Officers submitted the bags for testing and fingerprints were recovered that were a match for Wilson.

Advertisement

He was charged on 7 February.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Joe Openshaw, of the Priority Crime Team based at High Wycombe police station, said: “The conviction of George Wilson was the direct result of the support of the victim and of the diligent and positive investigation by High Wycombe’s Priority Crime Team.

Advertisement

“Wilson is a career criminal and the sentence handed down by the court rightly reflects the criminality he perpetuates.”