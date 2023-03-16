Suspicious van eyewitnesses say 'reeked of cannabis' seized by police in Weston Turville
The vehicle was taken away by police yesterday
A suspicious van eyewitnesses claim ‘reeked of cannabis’ was seized by police in Weston Turville yesterday (15 March).
A white van was towed away by police from the dead end Almond Tree Drive after 8am yesterday having been abandoned in the middle of the night.
Earlier that night at roughly 4am residents were awoken by the sound of their dogs barking in a distressed manner.
Eyewitnesses claim people were seen fleeing the vehicle, which was described as “absolutely reeking” of cannabis.
A police spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “Thames Valley Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in Almond Tree Drive, Weston Turville at around 8am yesterday.
“Officers responded to the report and seized the vehicle in connection with an ongoing investigation.”