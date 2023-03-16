News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
47 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
48 minutes ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Suspicious van eyewitnesses say 'reeked of cannabis' seized by police in Weston Turville

The vehicle was taken away by police yesterday

By James Lowson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT

A suspicious van eyewitnesses claim ‘reeked of cannabis’ was seized by police in Weston Turville yesterday (15 March).

A white van was towed away by police from the dead end Almond Tree Drive after 8am yesterday having been abandoned in the middle of the night.

Earlier that night at roughly 4am residents were awoken by the sound of their dogs barking in a distressed manner.

Taken away yesterday morning
Taken away yesterday morning
Taken away yesterday morning
Most Popular

Eyewitnesses claim people were seen fleeing the vehicle, which was described as “absolutely reeking” of cannabis.

Read More
Man, 24, jailed for drug supply in Aylesbury after police found him in phone con...

A police spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “Thames Valley Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in Almond Tree Drive, Weston Turville at around 8am yesterday.

“Officers responded to the report and seized the vehicle in connection with an ongoing investigation.”