Man, 24, jailed for drug supply in Aylesbury after police found him in phone contacts of busted dealer

Jamie Heritage

A Weston Turville man has been sentenced for drug supply in Aylesbury, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Jamie Heritage, aged 24, of World’s End Lane, Weston Turville, was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, March 13.

At an earlier hearing on January 6 this year, he pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug – cocaine, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

On November 23 last year, officers observed a drug deal in Stilton Close, Aylesbury. While investigating the circumstances of this, Heritage was identified as a contact on a phone being used by the offender in the case.

Heritage was subsequently arrested and his home address searched. A couple of cocaine wraps were found along with a mobile phone and a quantity of cash.

On examination, the mobile phone had evidence of drug supply. Heritage was charged on November 24 last year.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “We are committed to tackling drug supply in our communities and this case is another example of removing those people who facilitate drug supply off the streets.

“If you have any information about drug supply in your area, please report this by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website so we can take action.”