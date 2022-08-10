Suspected counterfeit tobacco seized from shop in Aylesbury town centre

Police officers and trading standards officials have seized suspected counterfeit tobacco from a shop in Aylesbury town centre.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:36 pm

Thames Valley Police announced this afternoon (10 August), that a ‘large amount’ of suspected counterfeit tobacco was claimed from an Aylesbury store.

The police force stated it was investigating whether the tobacco claimed has been mis-sold.

Suspected illegal product claimed by officials this afternoon

This joint investigation will be carried out by the two bodies who are working in partnership on the potential case.

Counterfeit hand-rolled tobacco is defined as a product which has been manufactured without authorisation of the rightful owners with intent to deceive consumers and to avoid paying duty.