Suspected counterfeit tobacco seized from shop in Aylesbury town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police announced this afternoon (10 August), that a ‘large amount’ of suspected counterfeit tobacco was claimed from an Aylesbury store.

The police force stated it was investigating whether the tobacco claimed has been mis-sold.

Suspected illegal product claimed by officials this afternoon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This joint investigation will be carried out by the two bodies who are working in partnership on the potential case.