Suspected counterfeit tobacco seized from shop in Aylesbury town centre

Thames Valley Police announced this afternoon (10 August), that a ‘large amount’ of suspected counterfeit tobacco was claimed from an Aylesbury store.
The police force stated it was investigating whether the tobacco claimed has been mis-sold.
This joint investigation will be carried out by the two bodies who are working in partnership on the potential case.
Counterfeit hand-rolled tobacco is defined as a product which has been manufactured without authorisation of the rightful owners with intent to deceive consumers and to avoid paying duty.