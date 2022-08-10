Plain clothes police arrest man in Aylesbury town centre on suspicion of dealing drugs

A man was arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs in Aylesbury town centre yesterday (9 August).

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:03 am

A man by St Mary’s Church was arrested by plain clothed police officers yesterday afternoon.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson declined to comment on what type of illegal narcotics the man was suspected of distributing when approached by The Bucks Herald.

Read More

Read More
Missing Bucks man with links to Milton Keynes and Aylesbury found
A man was arrested yesterday

Most Popular

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Drug dealing will not be tolerated - If you see any suspicious activity please let us know by reporting via our website.

"Or by calling Crime Stoppers – 0800 555 1113434.”