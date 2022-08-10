Plain clothes police arrest man in Aylesbury town centre on suspicion of dealing drugs

A man by St Mary’s Church was arrested by plain clothed police officers yesterday afternoon.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson declined to comment on what type of illegal narcotics the man was suspected of distributing when approached by The Bucks Herald.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Drug dealing will not be tolerated - If you see any suspicious activity please let us know by reporting via our website.
"Or by calling Crime Stoppers – 0800 555 1113434.”