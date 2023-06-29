A spate of motorcycle thefts in Aylesbury have been confirmed by the police this morning (29 June).

Thames Valley Police reports that a number of thefts have been reported in the central Aylesbury area.

Mainly thieves are targeting 125cc motorcycles, according to the police report. However, the police state that other bigger and more powerful vehicles have also been stolen in the Aylesbury Vale area.

A police force spokesman said: “We are currently suffering a spate of motorcycle thefts, mainly 125cc motorcycles however we have seen more powerful bikes stolen as well. While the crimes have happened all over the area the focus appears to be central Aylesbury.”

James Davies, Neighbourhood Inspector for Aylesbury Vale added: "Where we have a series of crimes like this we approach the issue from a number of directions.

"We will relentlessly pursue the suspects and follow up lines of enquiry.

"However there are a number of actions that owners can take to make their property less desirable, but one of the most helpful is to be suspicious.

"If a vehicle or person looks out of place then it probably is. Obtain a description and a registration if you are able. Then let us know.”

Thames Valley Police has provided the following advice for motorcycle owners:

Lock

Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls. You could also use a D lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.

Chain

Thieves often steal a bike by breaking the steering lock and wheeling it away. Use a chain lock through the back wheel (the front wheel can be removed). Secure your bike, with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture. This will stop thieves from cutting a lock trailing on the ground using an angle grinder. If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.

Cover

Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular bike models. Using a cover instantly makes it less attractive to them. A cover also provides another time consuming obstacle for the thief.

Unfortunately security measures can’t guarantee your bike won’t be stolen but, by using multiple security measures, you can make it harder and less attractive for thieves.

For security products for your scooter, motorcycle or moped search the ‘Accredited products’ page on Secured by Design (a police-approved website).

Remove the keys

Thieves are often opportunists and so they will look for bikes that are quick and easy to steal first.

Always use the steering lock and remove the ignition keys, even if you are close by or away for a few minutes. It only takes a few seconds for a thief so don’t make it easy for them.

Never rely on just using your steering lock to secure your bike as thieves can break the steering lock and simply wheel the bike away.

Fitting an alarm can be a deterrent to thieves

Consider fitting a Thatcham-rated 1 or 2 alarm system with tracking, immobilisation, anti-grab and movement sensors can help protect and trace your vehicle.

A quality Thatcham approved, professionally fitted alarm system will not only put off thieves, but could also reduce your insurance premiums.

Property mark the parts

Marking as much of your bike as possible will make it more difficult for criminals to sell parts on, and therefore less attractive to steal. It will also help police identify parts and return recovered stolen bikes.

There are a range of bike marking providers that you can use.

When at home the best place to keep your motorcycle, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed

Fit a garage door defender or upgrade garage door locks.

Garage and shed alarms as well as low level dusk to dawn lighting will also enhance security.

Fitting a ground anchor also provides extra security.

Motorcycle lockers are also available to store your bike at home.

No shed or garage? Park in the safest place you can

Park it in an area near to your home where it’s well overlooked with good lighting.

A Park Mark approved car park has a higher level of security than other car parks.

