'Prolific' Aylesbury shoplifter arrested after failing to appear in court
The individual has been charged with three counts of suspected shoplifting
A man who has been described as a ‘prolific shoplifter’ by the police was arrested this weekend.
On Saturday (6 January) Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man who the force described as Aylesbury’s “most prolific shoplifter”.
An officer charged the individual on suspicion of committing three suspected shoplifting offences and with a failure to appear warrant. He has been kept in police custody.