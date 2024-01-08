News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

'Prolific' Aylesbury shoplifter arrested after failing to appear in court

The individual has been charged with three counts of suspected shoplifting
By James Lowson
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man who has been described as a ‘prolific shoplifter’ by the police was arrested this weekend.

On Saturday (6 January) Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man who the force described as Aylesbury’s “most prolific shoplifter”.

An officer charged the individual on suspicion of committing three suspected shoplifting offences and with a failure to appear warrant. He has been kept in police custody.