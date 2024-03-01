News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Shoplifter kicked worker to escape questioning at business on Wendover High Street

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to the incident
By James Lowson
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter escaped questioning in a store in Wendover by kicking his way past a worker.

Between 12.50pm and 1.05pm on Monday (12 February), at a business in Wendover an offender kicked a shopworker who had grabbed their bag to check it for stolen items.

Previously, the offender had been seen sneaking items from the shop into their bag. To get away the offender repeatedly kicked the worker’s arm until she let go of their bag.

Most Popular
Police want to speak to the man picturedPolice want to speak to the man pictured
Police want to speak to the man pictured

This morning (1 March), Thames Valley Police has launched a CCTV appeal in connection to the incident and released an image of a man who may have vital information regarding the case.

Read More
Police hunt man who smashed car windscreen with baseball bat at Aylesbury petrol...

Investigating officer PC Jake Padgett, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this incident.

“If you are pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240068294.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”