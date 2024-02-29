News you can trust since 1832
Police hunt man who smashed car windscreen with baseball bat at Aylesbury petrol station

The offender may have been driving a Ford
By James Lowson
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:07 GMT
Police are investigating an incident of road rage in Aylesbury where the offender smashed a car window with what appeared to be a baseball bat.

Yesterday (28 February), just before 6.45pm near Applegreen petrol station in Bicester Road, a male smashed the windscreen of a car using a weapon.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the offender exited and drove off in a dark-coloured vehicle, that might have been a Ford.

Applegreen Petrol StationApplegreen Petrol Station
He damaged a blue Vauxhall Astra that was also being driven along the busy Aylesbury route.

Thames Valley Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 43240094625.