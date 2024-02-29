Police hunt man who smashed car windscreen with baseball bat at Aylesbury petrol station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating an incident of road rage in Aylesbury where the offender smashed a car window with what appeared to be a baseball bat.

Yesterday (28 February), just before 6.45pm near Applegreen petrol station in Bicester Road, a male smashed the windscreen of a car using a weapon.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the offender exited and drove off in a dark-coloured vehicle, that might have been a Ford.

Applegreen Petrol Station

He damaged a blue Vauxhall Astra that was also being driven along the busy Aylesbury route.