Several Blue Badge scammers fined in Buckinghamshire after council inspections

Bucks Council has revealed that a number of blue badge holders were fined in the county following recent inspections.

In total, 23 individuals were given Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for misusing the passes for the elderly and disabled.

Bucks Council inspected 151 Blue Badges overall, and distributed 60 information leaflets to Blue Badge holders, offering guidance on how to protect their permits from theft or improper use.

Bucks Council says some of the individuals who were delivered PCNs may be prosecuted and investigations are ongoing.

Police officers and councillors inspected a number of Blue Badge holders

Police officers were also involved in the operation that involved officials checking Blue Badge use at car parks across the county. Officials visited car parks in Aylesbury, Amersham, Chesham, and High Wycombe. Bucks Council says the operation was launched to address the abuse of Blue Badge permits, along with educating motorists on the inappropriate use of disabled bays.

Councillor Steve Bowles said: “Blue Badge parking permits are a vital support for individuals with mobility challenges or long-term health conditions. Sadly, some people misuse these permits, undermining the system and disadvantaging those who genuinely need them.

"This enforcement operation sends two clear messages: If you misuse a Blue Badge or use one fraudulently, we will take action. And if you do not have a blue badge and you park in a disabled bay, we will take action.”

Bucks Council advises that misuse of Blue Badges can be reported to the authority confidentially online here.

Councillor Robert Carington added: “Every misuse of a Blue Badge takes away a space from someone who truly needs it.”