Second death confirmed after two-vehicle collision on A418 in Thame

A second fatality has been confirmed by the authorities in connection to the two-vehicle collision on the A418 in Thame.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (24 February), that the collision has killed a second person, after a woman died at the scene on Sunday (22 February).

The second person died in hospital of injuries suffered at the crash which took place at 1pm on Sunday.

the crash took place on Sunday

A silver Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Up, on the busy A-road.

Following the crash, the female driver of the Volkswagen, a woman aged in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirm her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Yesterday, a second person, a man aged in his 80s, from Oxford, who was the driver of the Toyota, died of his injuries at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The man’s next of kin are also receiving support from officers, Thames Valley Police report.

Investigating officer PC Lyndsey Blackaby of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that a man in the Toyota Yaris has now passed away in hospital.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all of Thames Valley Police remain with the family and friends of both people who have died as a result of this collision.

“I am today issuing a further appeal to anybody who was in the area of the A418 on Sunday afternoon who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If you have any information or dash-cam footage which can help this investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.