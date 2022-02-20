Woman killed and others seriously injured after collision on A418 in Thame

A woman was tragically killed and others seriously injured after a collision on the A418 in Thame on Sunday afternoon.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision that took place today (20/02) on the A418, Thame at about 1pm.

A silver Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Up.

Police accident

Sadly the female driver of the Volkswagen Up was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Roads Policing Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant James Surman, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Bicester, said: “This is a tragic incident where sadly a lady has lost her life and other people have been seriously injured.

“I am urgently appealing for anyone who has any information relating to the collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

Police accident appeal

“If you have any information or dash-cam footage which you think could be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible.”