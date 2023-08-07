Police are investigating an incident involving a man with a knife in Bicester on Friday (August 4).

Officers were called to Pioneer Square following numerous reports of a man with a knife at around 12.10pm. No-one was injured. A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Sgt Simon Gray said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened today.

Officers carried out enquiries in the local area

“I would like to urge people not to publish or share footage of the incident on social media but to send it to us instead. If you see any footage online, please let us know.

“We would also ask anyone who may have mobile phone, dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident to please report this to us.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 808 (4/8).

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Local policing area commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, Supt Jennifer Hogben, said: “Thank you to everyone who reported this incident to us. As a result, we were able to respond quickly and make an arrest shortly after being called.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.