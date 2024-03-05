Police slam 'selfish drivers' claiming they caused five crashes in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have slammed dozens of motorists in Aylesbury accusing them of causing collisions on a road.

Thames Valley Police yesterday (4 March) scolded drivers who ignored and move road closed signs to avoid taking a diversion on Broughton Close.

Police officers said motorists ignored the closure that was agreed between the force and council officials, meaning that other drivers who were unaware of the restriction, which was put in place due to icy conditions, crashed their cars.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the five collisions have caused damage to the vehicles involved and also to a property on the road.

Police officers described the road as having a ‘lake’ in the middle of it making it undriveable.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “People persisted in moving these [road closed] signs, preventing others from seeing them. These inconsiderate and selfish actions have caused five people to crash their vehicles as they did not know the road was closed.

“The road closed sign was replaced by officers who believed that would be the end of the matter. Unfortunately they were quickly proven wrong. Less than 20 seconds after putting the signs back up, some more very silly drivers thought it was necessary to ignore the very clear signs and drive on the wrong side of the road to go around the road closure.”

The spokesperson said 30 vehicles drove through the closed road in quick succession, and all of them were pulled over and spoken to by officers.

They added: “All of the number plates of vehicles involved in these inconsiderate acts have been taken. This includes the ones who tried to make a sneaky turn around before reaching us. All drivers of these vehicles will be receiving a notice of intended prosecution in the post for careless driving for their actions today. Careless driving costs people their lives.

"Road closed means Road Closed! You cannot go though. There is a reason the roads are closed and it will be for the safety of you and those around you.”