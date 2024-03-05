Man jailed after admitting to hit and run which left pensioner with life-changing injuries in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed after admitting to a hit and run which left a man in his 70s with life-changing injuries.

Ali Shams, aged 45, of Shoot Up Hill, London, fled the scene after hitting the victim in his car, but was later tracked down by police officers in London.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of causing serious injury by careless driving, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, being the driver of a vehicle failing to stop after a road accident, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and failing to surrender to court bail at the appointed time at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 11 August last year.

Ali Shams fled the scene in Taylor Road

He was sentenced to eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for a year and nine months last week (28 February).

On 15 February, 2023, the 45-year-old was driving a white Toyota C-HR when he hit the victim as he was as he was getting out of a vehicle on Taylor Road.

Police say that despite Shams fleeing the scene, officers found and arrested him in London.

The force has also confirmed the victim sustained life-changing injuries.

Shams was charged on 12 July 2023, but failed to appear in court on 11 September, 2023, even though he had already pleaded guilty.

He was arrested again on 30 November and remanded in custody before sentencing.

Investigating officer PC Julia Stroud, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are very grateful for the assistance of witnesses from the local community following this awful hit and run collision.

“Officers worked across the Thames Valley and London to trace and locate the offending vehicle quickly once it was identified. Having located the vehicle near an address in London, Ali Shams was arrested. Working with colleagues from the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, we were able to link the vehicle to the collision scene. Shams admitted his involvement and was given eight months in custody and a lengthy disqualification from driving.