Police shut down cannabis factory near Thame

A cannabis factory in Chinnor was raided by police officers yesterday, the force revealed.

The factory was giving off a ‘vile smell’ and was a danger to the public due to the way it was wired, according to a police force spokesperson.

Found at the site in Chinnor

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “As well [as] the risk of exploitation and the vile smell, the wiring in them are dangerous and their electricians wouldn't be found on Trust a Trader.”

The police forced released pictures from the scene showing large bags of cannabis that were recovered by officers and weeds seized at the site.

Also seized from the factory