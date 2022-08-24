News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police shut down cannabis factory near Thame

Thames Valley Police shut down a cannabis factory near Thame yesterday (23 August).

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:37 pm

A cannabis factory in Chinnor was raided by police officers yesterday, the force revealed.

The factory was giving off a ‘vile smell’ and was a danger to the public due to the way it was wired, according to a police force spokesperson.

Read More

Read More
Woman convicted for misusing Aylesbury ambulance services during pandemic
Found at the site in Chinnor

Most Popular

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “As well [as] the risk of exploitation and the vile smell, the wiring in them are dangerous and their electricians wouldn't be found on Trust a Trader.”

The police forced released pictures from the scene showing large bags of cannabis that were recovered by officers and weeds seized at the site.

Also seized from the factory
Thames Valley Police officers