Woman convicted for misusing Aylesbury ambulance services during pandemic

Thames Valley Police announced yesterday (23 August) that a woman was given a suspended six-month sentence.

She is on remand and will be given an additional six months in jail if she offends again.

She was misusing the ambulance service over a two-year period

Thames Valley Police reports the woman was misusing ambulances to get to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Over the past two years this has cost the NHS thousands of pounds in wasted resources and unnecessarily tied up ambulances and NHS workers.”

It was revealed that both the police and NHS staff attended the hearing.