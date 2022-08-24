Woman convicted for misusing Aylesbury ambulance services during pandemic
A woman has been handed a suspended jail sentence for misusing ambulance services in the Aylesbury area.
Thames Valley Police announced yesterday (23 August) that a woman was given a suspended six-month sentence.
She is on remand and will be given an additional six months in jail if she offends again.
Thames Valley Police reports the woman was misusing ambulances to get to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Over the past two years this has cost the NHS thousands of pounds in wasted resources and unnecessarily tied up ambulances and NHS workers.”
It was revealed that both the police and NHS staff attended the hearing.
The police spokesperson added: “This is a great result and both the NHS and Thames Valley Police are happy that the judge took such a tough stance in the misuse of the NHS in what is an unprecedented busy time for the emergency services.”