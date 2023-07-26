Police re-launch appeal for missing teenager from Aylesbury last seen over three months ago
Thames Valley Police has once again requested the public’s finding a missing teenager from Aylesbury last seen over three months ago.
Today (26 July), the police force has relaunched its appeal to find Hektor an 18-year-old from the Bucks town.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hektor was last seen on 14 April, on 19 April police asked for the public’s assistance finding the then 17-year-old.
He is said to have links to the Slough area and Iver in Buckinghamshire.
A police force spokesman said: “We are concerned for him, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting reference 43230163203.
“Similarly, if you know or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101.”