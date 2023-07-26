News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Police re-launch appeal for missing teenager from Aylesbury last seen over three months ago

Hektor was last seen in April
By James Lowson
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read

Thames Valley Police has once again requested the public’s finding a missing teenager from Aylesbury last seen over three months ago.

Today (26 July), the police force has relaunched its appeal to find Hektor an 18-year-old from the Bucks town.

Hektor was last seen on 14 April, on 19 April police asked for the public’s assistance finding the then 17-year-old.

Hektor from Aylesbury, photo from Thames Valley PoliceHektor from Aylesbury, photo from Thames Valley Police
Hektor from Aylesbury, photo from Thames Valley Police
Most Popular
Read More
New support service launched for people living with disabilities in Bucks

He is said to have links to the Slough area and Iver in Buckinghamshire.

A police force spokesman said: “We are concerned for him, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting reference 43230163203.

“Similarly, if you know or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101.”