Police re-launch appeal for missing teenager from Aylesbury last seen over three months ago

Thames Valley Police has once again requested the public’s finding a missing teenager from Aylesbury last seen over three months ago.

Today (26 July), the police force has relaunched its appeal to find Hektor an 18-year-old from the Bucks town.

Hektor was last seen on 14 April, on 19 April police asked for the public’s assistance finding the then 17-year-old.

Hektor from Aylesbury, photo from Thames Valley Police

He is said to have links to the Slough area and Iver in Buckinghamshire.

A police force spokesman said: “We are concerned for him, so if you see him, please call 999 quoting reference 43230163203.