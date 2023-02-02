News you can trust since 1832
Police raid Aylesbury home as part of ongoing money-laundering investigation

It was part of a wider investigation into suspected fraud

By James Lowson
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 5:13pm

Police raided a property in Aylesbury this morning (2 February) as part of a wider investigation into suspected money-laundering.

Counter terrorism police obtained a warrant to search a home in the Elmhurst area of Aylesbury.

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) inspected a home in Cotswold Green.

A warrant was carried out today
SEROCU reports that no arrests were made during this morning’s search.

A SEROCU spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “This was in connection with an investigation in to money laundering, the investigation is ongoing.

“It is part of a wider month long initiative called ‘Operation Henhouse’. The South East Proactive Economic Crime Team will be investigating individuals potentially involved in laundering the proceeds of fraud. This is part of a City of London Police co-ordinated national operation to disrupt and prevent fraud.”

Police advise that further information on fraudulent scams can be found on the Crimestoppers website here.