Woman, 20, who left victim with serious injuries after glassing her in Aylesbury pub garden is convicted of assault

A woman who left her victim with serious injuries after glassing her in an Aylesbury pub garden has been convicted of assault.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a jury found Rubie-Ashley Thompson-Williams, aged 20, of Eynesford Road, Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, guilty of Section 18 wounding with intent at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday, police announced today (2/2/23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thompson-Williams previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

Court

She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.

On 15 April 2021. Thompson-Williams attacked a woman in her 20s by pulling her by her hair in the garden of The Broad Leys public house in Wendover Road.

She then struck another woman in her twenties in the face with a glass, causing serious injuries to her right eye.

Thompson-Williams also threw the contents of a drink over another woman in her twenties.

Officers arrested Thompson-Williams at the scene. She was charged on 3 July 2021.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sam Summers, of Aylesbury CID, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack in a licenced premise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The victim sustained serious injuries that she is still suffering from nearly two years on.

“This incident also occurred in a pub garden when Covid-19 restrictions were in place meaning only six people were allowed at a table outdoors.