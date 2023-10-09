Police officer from Aylesbury sentenced after admitting to sexual offences involving girl aged 13

He filmed his sick crimes as police insist “no member of our workforce is above the law”

A police officer from Aylesbury who exploited and committed sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced.

Luke Christopher Horner, 24, who lived in Aylesbury, and was based out of Amersham Police Station when he committed the crimes, faces over six years in jail.

On Friday (6 October) at Northamptonshire Crown Court, he was sentenced to six years’ and four months’ in prison for engaging in penetrative sex with a child.

Luke Horner, former Thames Valley Police officer

Horner was convicted last month, after officers discovered he sexual assaulted a 13-year-old on 11 June, whilst off-duty, in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

Police were alerted to the matter, after a designated safeguarding lead at the victim’s school, told her parents about the existence of a sexually explicit video filmed by Horner.

Northamptonshire Police led the case against the 24-year-old. Officers arrested Horner on 13 June, he was suspended by Thames Valley Police on the same date.

Horner resigned from Thames Valley Police on 26 July 2023. One week later the former officer admitted to his crimes in the same Northamptonshire court.

Thames Valley Police referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which decided that the matter should be subject to a local investigation by the force.

Thames Valley Police says it held an Accelerated Misconduct Meeting on 4 September, where it was found that Horner’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

Former PC Horner would have been dismissed if he were still serving and he is to be placed on the Barred List, meaning he is prevented from re-entering the police service.

Thames Valley Police's Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said: “We are all appalled by Horner’s behaviour, and our thoughts remain with the young girl and her family who have been affected.

“In parallel with the criminal investigation, and as soon as Horner’s offending came to light, Thames Valley Police took decisive action to suspend him, refer the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and instigate misconduct procedures.

“No member of our workforce is above the law and I hope the swift action taken by our force and by the courts goes some way to helping restore the public’s trust and confidence in policing.”

A spokesperson for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children added: “As a police officer it was Horner’s duty to protect young people and he would have been well aware of the devastating impact that child sexual abuse can have on its victims. Despite this, he inflicted abuse on a 13-year-old girl, while filming it.

