Police officer from Aylesbury appears in court accused of sexual activity with teen

He was refused bail at the hearing
By James Lowson
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST

A police officer from Aylesbury appeared in court accused of committing sexual offences against a teenage girl.

PC Luke Christopher Horner, 24, of Lakeland Drive, Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child and one of making an indecent image of a child in connection with an incident while off duty.

On Friday (16 June) the serving police officer appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Northampton Magistrates CourtNorthampton Magistrates Court
Horner, a former member of the armed forces, is alleged to been in touch with the victim using Snapchat before the assault.

His charges relate to an incident which took place in Rushden, North Northamptonshire, on Sunday (11 June).

An application for bail was rejected by District Judge Amar Mehta, who oversaw proceedings via a videolink. He ordered Horner be remanded in custody and sent the case to Northampton Crown Court, where Horner will make a further appearance at the end of July.

Our sister title The Northamptonshire Telegraph reports that the 24-year-old looked shell-shocked, did not speak at the hearing, and looked down at the floor when the charges against him were read out.

The Telegraph as revealed that PC Horner, who works out of Amersham Police Station, has been suspended from duty and will be the subject of a separate internal misconduct investigation.

A further incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.