Members of the public rescued teenage boys from violent unprovoked attack in Aylesbury

Members of the public rescued two teenage boys from a violent unprovoked attack in Aylesbury which left them hospitalised.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for specific witnesses to the assault in Aylesbury on Tuesday (13/6) to contact the force.

At around 7.30pm on Tuesday, two 14-year-old-boys, were physically assaulted outside Londis, Hampden Gardens, in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

Hampden Gardens

The victims suffered bruising, swelling and cuts to the face, which required hospital treatment.

They have both since been discharged.

The offender is described as a black male and was wearing black clothing.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and shows several members of the public coming to the boys’ aid and police are appealing for these people to come forward.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been bailed until 24 July.