Police now keeping an open mind about caravan fire in Aylesbury

Police say a bang was heard during a late night fire in an empty caravan in Aylesbury and are treating the incident as unexplained while investigations continue.

Thames Valley Police is appealing to witnesses following an incident in Aylesbury in which a caravan was found on fire.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.20pm yesterday (10/7) on the lay-by of LB03 off of Bicester Road.

A caravan was alight, with a bang heard in the vicinity. No one was present in the caravan.

The fire was extinguished by the fire service and no one was injured.

Investigating officer, PC Ashlee Billington, said: “We are still trying to ascertain the circumstances which led to the caravan being alight, and at this stage we are keeping an open mind as to what has happened.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.

“I would like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that has captured the incident to please contact us.

“You can make a report via our website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 43250347218.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”