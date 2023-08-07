News you can trust since 1832
Police investigation launched after man who was discovered in Aylesbury canal dies

The man’s family have been informed
By James Lowson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read

A police investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was discovered in a canal in Aylesbury.

A man was pulled out of the Grand Union Canal near Broughton Crossing off Broughton Lane after 3:30pm on Saturday (5 August).

Thames Valley Police were called to the scene by a concerned onlooker and assisted alongside South Central Ambulance.

Police cordoned off the scene, photo from Adobe StockPolice cordoned off the scene, photo from Adobe Stock
Emergency responders assisted the man, but despite the treatment, he was later pronounced deceased.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the man’s next of kin have been informed, and stated it had launched an investigation into the Unexplained death, yesterday morning (6 August).

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Michael Anderson said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man in his thirties has lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Thames Valley Police is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, but at this time it is being treated as an unexplained death with no suspicious circumstances.

“We put a cordon in place on Saturday to ensure we could carry out enquiries at the scene. This cordon was lifted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and support while our officers and staff attended the scene.”