Tring woman fined for driving vehicle when a minor was not wearing a seatbelt in Aylesbury

“This conviction should serve as a reminder that the driver is responsible for ensuring children under 14 are wearing seat belts”
By James Lowson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read

A woman from Tring has been fined after driving a vehicle whilst a child under 14 was not wearing a seatbelt in Aylesbury.

Sarah Parsons, 46, of Woodland Close, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a vehicle with a child passenger under 14 not wearing a seat belt at a hearing at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (1 August).

Parsons was fined and ordered to pay a surcharge by magistrates.

Officers on patrol spotted the offence
On the 23 February this year, Thames Valley Police officers on patrol, spotted a child not wearing a seatbelt in a car the 46-year-old was driving on Britannia Road.

Thames Valley Police charged her via a postal requisition.

Investigating Officer, PC George Ward, said: "By law, it is the responsibility of the driver of any vehicle to make sure child passengers under 14 years of age are wearing seatbelts.

“The fact that the vehicle was being driven in this case with a child passenger not wearing a seatbelt is concerning.

“This conviction should serve as a reminder that the driver is responsible for ensuring children under 14 are wearing seat belts in their vehicle.”