Police investigate spate of pranks causing criminal damage in Wendover

Police are hoping to identify the disruptive youths

By James Lowson
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 10:37am

A group of youths have been damaging properties in Wendover by knocking and kicking front doors before running off.

Police are searching for the culprits that have caused criminal damage to homes in the Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood.

On Sunday (5 March), Thames Valley Police announced it was investigating a series of incidents in the Princess Mary Gate area of Wendover.

Police are monitoring the area
A police spokesman said: “This is youths that are knocking and kicking residents doors and running off. This is unacceptable and we will be monitoring this with regular patrols. We are hoping to ID these youth's and then we can deal with them accordingly. Due to the criminal damage to one of the door's this will be investigated.”