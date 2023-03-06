Aylesbury police searching for missing man believed to be in Milton Keynes
He has been missing for over a week
By James Lowson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to find a man who went missing over a week ago.
Tony Marriott, 75, is believed to be in Milton Keynes. Thames Valley Police states that he is expected to be in the Bletchley area.
He was last seen on 26 February.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you have any information about Tony's whereabouts please contact the Police on 101 quoting 43230091951.”