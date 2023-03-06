News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aylesbury police searching for missing man believed to be in Milton Keynes

He has been missing for over a week

By James Lowson
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to find a man who went missing over a week ago.

Tony Marriott, 75, is believed to be in Milton Keynes. Thames Valley Police states that he is expected to be in the Bletchley area.

Read More
Family of stabbing victim Ahmednur Nur’s family speak out against sentencing
Tony Marriott
Tony Marriott
Tony Marriott
Most Popular

He was last seen on 26 February.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you have any information about Tony's whereabouts please contact the Police on 101 quoting 43230091951.”