Police hunt tattooed and scarred man who absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison

Martin Roy Newsome-McLaren has escaped police surveillance, he is supposed to be at HMP Springhill.

Thames Valley Police revealed that he is 42, five foot 10 inches tall, of thin build, with tattoos on his arms and scars on his arms and right leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Roy Newsome-McLaren

He is believed to frequent Nottinghamshire, Thames Valley Police reports.

Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Newsome-McLaren.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220252884.