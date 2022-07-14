Police hunt seven masked men after broad daylight mugging in Aylesbury

This morning (14 July) the police force put out an appeal for information regarding seven men who stole an iPhone and £40.

The victim was attacked by seven men wearing dark tracksuits and face coverings.

At roughly 2.30pm the gang pounced when the victim was at the Wycliffe End underpass.

Seven men were involved in the attack

Thames Valley Police reports that the victim didn’t require hospital treatment, but did sustain cuts during the mugging.

One arrest has been made in connection to the case, an 18-year-old woman from High Wycombe was cuffed on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

She has been released on bail until 11 August.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time or driving past and witnessed anything, or have dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220300931. .