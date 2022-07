Thames Valley Police revealed this morning that Barry Wootton, 33, of Garden Court Hotel has been charged with one count of robbery.

His charge relates to an incident which happened in New street on 17 June.

The 33-year-old will appear before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.