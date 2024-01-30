Police hunt prisoner with distinctive scar who failed to return to Aylesbury Vale jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are searching for a prisoner who failed to return to a jail in Aylesbury Vale.

Edward Parker, 39, failed to return from day release at HMP Springhill on Saturday (27 January).

This morning (30 January), Thames Valley Police has asked for the public’s help locating the prisoner.

Police describe him as a white man, at around five feet seven inches tall, and of average build. The force adds that he has blue eyes and a scar on his left lower arm.

He was wearing a green ribbed puffer-jacket, a navy jumper, light grey Puma tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, police have confirmed.

Thames Valley Police says he is known to frequent the Chesterton and Peterborough areas of Cambridgeshire.

Police Staff Investigator Claire Busby said: “We are appealing to the public for any information around Parker’s whereabouts, or anyone who may see him to get in touch.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him if they see him but call 999 immediately.

“Or if you have information as to where he might be or have previously seen him please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting 43240043014.