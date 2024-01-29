Man named and charged in connection with 14 offences linked to car thefts in Aylesbury neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with a number of offences in connection to a series of attempted car thefts in an Aylesbury Neighbourhood.

Kevin Young of Fowler Road, Aylesbury, has been charged 14 times by Thames Valley Police. His arrest was made in connection to a series of reported incidents involving parked cars in Fairford Leys.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that he is also facing a charge relating to an incident of suspected shoplifting and he will be held in custody until appearing in court.

A number of attempted vehicle thefts were reported in the Fairford Leys area and additional police patrols were completed to assist residents throughout the past week.

Inspector James Davies from the Neighbourhood Team said: “This sort of high volume crime is a focus for Thames Valley Police as we know the impact it can have on a community; the inconvenience, higher insurance premiums and increased security. You should be able to enjoy your property without interference.