Police officers are searching for a man who is repeatedly exposing himself to girls and women in Aylesbury and Wendover.

Between August 16 and October 20, Thames Valley Police has received nine reports, which are being investigated as linked, of a male who removed his trousers and touched himself inappropriately in front of women and girls.

The Bucks Herald contacted Thames Valley Police about a series of indecent exposures reported to us and on social media back in September but the force failed to provide a comment for publication.

The police have received reports of nine separate incidents, which are believed to be linked

An Aylesbury school warned parents of a suspicious man when the school year restarted.

The incidents have taken place in Heron Path in Wendover, Sandhill Way in Fairford Leys and around Meadowcroft. These have been on White Path, near to the old Aylesbury United Football Club and two other parks off Meadowcroft.

A police spokesperson confirmed all nine incidents have occured on weekdays, and five have been before 8.45am, two of them being witnessed by teenage girls on their way to school.

Witness reports state the man is tanned, and aged between 18 and 30.

He is said to be between five foot five and eight inches tall, and of a medium build.

He has dark hair and a beard and often wears a blue hooded top.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Aylesbury Vale, James Davies, said: “This is a concerning series of incidents that will naturally be alarming for local residents to hear about.

“We will be patrolling more regularly in Meadowcroft and Wendover and I encourage anyone who witnesses an incident like this to call us on 999. This is a crime in progress and so it is appropriate to use our emergency line.

“With nine incidents reported to us, this is a concerning pattern of behaviour and there may be incidents that have not yet been reported to us. I want to encourage any victims who have not yet contacted us to do so.

“Investigators are following a number of lines of enquiry and I encourage anyone with any information or who may have witnessed a previous incident and not reported it to get in touch using our online form, quoting reference number 43220409793.

“As a neighbourhood team, we work closely with our partners to make sure everyone can feel safe in the Aylesbury Vale and we are reviewing what can be done at the locations that this male is frequenting.

“We also regularly review data submitted via the national StreetSafe reporting tool that allows you to anonymously flag areas where you feel unsafe to the local Community Safety Partnership.”

Given the timings of the incidents and previous warnings from schools in the area, parents and students should be particularly vigilant when schools, currently on half-term in Aylesbury, restart next week.