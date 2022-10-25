A man was rushed to hospital after suffering a head injury in a road traffic collision on the M40 on Sunday (23 October).

At around 11pm he was driving a grey Honda Accord which clashed with a blue Mercedes-Benz C Class and a white BMW 320.

They were on the northbound carriageway near junction 10 for the A43 when the crash happened.

One driver was rushed to hospital following the crash

The Honda driver is a man in his 30s, he was rushed to John Radcliffe Hospital following the collision.

Thames Valley Police reports that his head injury was “serious”, this afternoon (25 October).

The police force also confirmed he remained in hospital in a “stable condition”.

Investigating officer PC Craig Ridgley, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident during the poor weather, whereby a driver has sustained serious injuries.

“I would ask that anyone who was in or near the area where the collision happened to get in touch with us if you saw anything or have any information on it.

“Also, I would urge any motorists in the area that have a dash-cam to please check their recordings in case anything significant was caught as it could help our investigation, and then send it to us.