Police hunt Aylesbury man who absconded from Bucks prison
Police are searching for a prisoner from Aylesbury who absconded from a jail in Buckinghamshire.
Mark Powell, 36, has been missing since Friday ( 24 November). He was granted leave from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood, but broke the agreement and did not return.
On Saturday the police launched an appeal asking for the public’s help finding the prisoner.
Thames Valley Police says he was granted leave in the wider area of Aylesbury and has links to the Southwark area of South East London.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod, said: “We are appealing to the public for any information around Powells’ whereabouts, or anyone who may see him to get in touch.
“We would advise members of the public not to approach him if they see him but call 999 immediately quoting reference 43230528542.
“Or if you have information as to where he might be or have previously seen him please Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting 43230528542.
“If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your information anonymously.”