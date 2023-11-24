Bucks teenager, 15, found guilty of terrorism offence spread extreme right wing views, police say

“This is a very concerning case involving a 15-year-old boy with an extreme right-wing mindset”

A teenager from Buckinghamshire has been found guilty of committing a terrorist offence.

A 15-year-old from Princes Risborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court today (24 November).

Counter Terrorism Policing South East discovered the boy held extreme right-wing views which shared online.

Counter terrorism police found the Bucks boy had created a crude weapon and also identified a specific target which he planned to attack.

This information was uncovered by specialist officers after the boy was arrested in December 2022. After his arrest, terrorism officers searched his home.

It was evidence discovered in the property, which has led police to say he was motivated by an extreme right-wing ideology.

Officers seized items including camouflage clothing, fireworks and an improvised firework launcher. They also found evidence that he had been engaging in spreading extreme right-wing views online.

He was charged in May this year with inviting support for a proscribed organisation as well as possessing an explosive substance.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “This is a very concerning case involving a 15-year-old boy with an extreme right-wing mindset.

“From searches at his home address and the material he was sharing online, we believe that had he not been stopped, he would have attempted to carry out an attack at some point, causing serious harm to innocent people.

“It saddens me that someone as young as this boy has been drawn in online by an extremist view of the world; this case is a good illustration of the careful consideration that has to be given when investigating someone so young involved in something so serious.

“If you have concerns about someone you know, please trust your instincts and get in touch at the earliest opportunity. You can help us stop people being drawn along a dark path to extremism before it becomes too late.

“You can make a report in confidence via gov.uk/ACT. Reporting really can save lives, and often help the person you are concerned about. In an emergency, always call 999.”