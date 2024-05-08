Police hunt another wanted man who absconded from the same Aylesbury Vale prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are hunting another wanted man who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale prison over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Thames Valley Police has reported Naqash Hussain as missing, he fled from HMP Springhill in Edgcott.

Yesterday (7 May), Thames Valley Police were on the hunt for Sean Downes, another inmate at the same prison near Aylesbury.

Naqash Hussain

That search has ended. This morning (8 May), the force confirmed a 34-year-old had been arrested in connection with an investigation into Downes’s disappearance.

Like Downs, Hussain is said to have absconded from the facility on Sunday morning (5 May), it is believed that he evaded supervision at around 7.10am.

Thames Valley Police has described Hussain as an Asian man, who stands at around six foot one, and is of slim build. The force adds that he has cropped black hair, a black beard and moustache.

Further police intelligence states that he has a gold tooth and a scar on his left hand. He also has Jane and NH tattooed on his lower left arm and Jolene tattooed on his left chest. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey top when he absconded.

He is known to frequent the Banbury area.

Police staff investigator Clare Busby, said: “We are appealing to the public for any information around Hussain’s whereabouts, or anyone who may see him to get in touch.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him if they see him but call 999 immediately.

“Or if you have information as to where he might be or have previously seen him please Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting 43240207273.