Arrest made as police end wanted man search for absconder from Aylesbury Vale prison
Thames valley Police has ended its search for a wanted man who absconded from a jail in Aylesbury Vale.
Police officers are no longer looking for an individual who absconded from HMP Springhill in Edgcott.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed its search had ended this morning (8 May).
Also, the force has confirmed that a 34-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody in connection with the previous appeal.
The spokesperson said: “The force made an appeal to find Sean Downes, aged 34, who absconded from the facility on Sunday.
“Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for information and would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.”