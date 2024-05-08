Arrest made as police end wanted man search for absconder from Aylesbury Vale prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames valley Police has ended its search for a wanted man who absconded from a jail in Aylesbury Vale.

Police officers are no longer looking for an individual who absconded from HMP Springhill in Edgcott.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed its search had ended this morning (8 May).

Sean Downes absconded from HMP Springhill

Also, the force has confirmed that a 34-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody in connection with the previous appeal.

The spokesperson said: “The force made an appeal to find Sean Downes, aged 34, who absconded from the facility on Sunday.