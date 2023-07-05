Police end latest investigation into alleged Covid breaches involving Boris Johnson at Chequers

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face a police probe regarding potential lockdown breaches committed at the PM’s residence in Aylesbury Vale.

Thames Valley Police and the Met confirmed that an investigation into potential lockdown rule-breaking would not be authorised yesterday evening (4 July).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Johnson was referred to the police after new evidence came to light regarding potential gatherings at the Prime Minister’s residents that did not meet the strict lockdown criteria enforced by the Government at the time.

Ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at Chequers (Photo by Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

New information was passed onto the police by the Cabinet Office whilst officials were preparing documents for the Covid Inquiry.

In particular a diary found belonging to Johnson was handed over to the police. It was alleged that records of meetings held with friends and associates that were recorded in the book might have broken the laws.

These incidents took place between June 2020 and May 2021 when Mr Johnson was in charge of the country.

Rob Butler and Boris Johnson in Aylesbury in 2022, Photo from Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “The Met and Thames Valley Police have assessed material referred by the Cabinet Office regarding potential breaches of the Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street and Chequers. Based on an assessment of that material and an account provided regarding the diary entries, and also having sought some further clarification, the Met and Thames Valley Police have each assessed the events in their jurisdiction and concluded that they do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation."

One investigation has been reopened by the police into a Christmas party held by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign staff at Conservative Headquarters on 14 December.

And a fresh investigation has been launched into an alleged drinks gathering attended by Sir Bernard Jenkin, a Conservative MP.

During his tenure as Prime Minister the 59-year-old was fined for breaking lockdown rules for attending a party held in 10 Downing Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement