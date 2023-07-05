Police end latest investigation into alleged Covid breaches involving Boris Johnson at Chequers
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face a police probe regarding potential lockdown breaches committed at the PM’s residence in Aylesbury Vale.
Thames Valley Police and the Met confirmed that an investigation into potential lockdown rule-breaking would not be authorised yesterday evening (4 July).
Mr Johnson was referred to the police after new evidence came to light regarding potential gatherings at the Prime Minister’s residents that did not meet the strict lockdown criteria enforced by the Government at the time.
New information was passed onto the police by the Cabinet Office whilst officials were preparing documents for the Covid Inquiry.
In particular a diary found belonging to Johnson was handed over to the police. It was alleged that records of meetings held with friends and associates that were recorded in the book might have broken the laws.
These incidents took place between June 2020 and May 2021 when Mr Johnson was in charge of the country.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “The Met and Thames Valley Police have assessed material referred by the Cabinet Office regarding potential breaches of the Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street and Chequers. Based on an assessment of that material and an account provided regarding the diary entries, and also having sought some further clarification, the Met and Thames Valley Police have each assessed the events in their jurisdiction and concluded that they do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation."
One investigation has been reopened by the police into a Christmas party held by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign staff at Conservative Headquarters on 14 December.
And a fresh investigation has been launched into an alleged drinks gathering attended by Sir Bernard Jenkin, a Conservative MP.
During his tenure as Prime Minister the 59-year-old was fined for breaking lockdown rules for attending a party held in 10 Downing Street.
Last month he resigned as MP of Uxbridge before the Privileges Committee report was released that would have called for his suspension and triggered a by-election in his constituency. The report found that Johnson had misled Parliament when discussing the alleged parties held during national lockdown.