Man jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aylesbury

Items were recovered from his home that were linked to drug dealing
By James Lowson
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST

A man has been jailed for over five years after he was caught with class A drugs in Aylesbury.

Ryan Williams, 20, of Bridgewater Court, London, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (3 July).

At the same hearing, Williams pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, and possession of a criminal property.

Ryan Williams
Ryan Williams
His sentencing was linked to an incident in Aylesbury on 30 May. At around 2.15pm Thames Valley Police officers spotted Williams conducting what appeared to be a drug deal on the Grand Union Canal towpath between Tesco in Tring Road and Oakfield Road.

He was apprehended, and officers found £280-worth of crack cocaine and heroin, and £188 on him.

Thames Valley Police also states two phones were taken from the offender which were linked to county drugs line operations.

Williams’ home in London was searched and officers recovered multiple digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged a day later.

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill, of the Aylesbury Stronghold team, said: “I am pleased that the courts have handed a fitting sentence to Williams, who made the decision to travel to Aylesbury from Wembley with the intention to deal class A drugs.

“I hope this serves as a clear warning to anyone who wishes to deal drugs in the Aylesbury Vale.

“The Aylesbury Stronghold team, which tackles organised crime in our area, will work tirelessly to ensure these criminals are dealt with robustly and put them before the courts.

“If you have any information related to the supply of drugs in Aylesbury then please contact us by calling 101 or making a report online.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your information 100% anonymously.”

What is County Lines?

It is used in reference to a form of criminal activity in which drug dealers in major cities establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to users in towns and rural areas, using other people (typically those who are young or otherwise vulnerable) to carry, store, and sell the drugs.