Police credit knife crime operation for quick conviction of knuckle duster-carrying Aylesbury Vale man

He admitted to three charges at a court hearing

Thames Valley Police has credited its operation combatting knife crime for the quick conviction of an Aylesbury Vale man caught carrying weapons.

Last summer, Thames Valley Police launched, Operation Deter, in a bid to punish knife-carrying adults more quickly in Aylesbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aylesbury was the second place to adopt the strategy, which sees adults suspected of possessing bladed weapons go through the court process more quickly, after Milton Keynes.

Simon Pettitt

It has since been expanded to cover the entire Thames Valley Police area.

Today (8 August), Thames Valley Police has credited Operation Deter after a man who committed a knife-related crime in Aylesbury was sentenced within 24 hours of his arrest.

Simon Pettitt, 41, of Avenue Road, Winslow, admitted to possession of a knife, a knuckle duster, and cocaine at a hearing in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court last Monday (31 July).

Magistrates sentenced him to 26 weeks in jail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At just before 5.45pm on the previous day, Pettitt was detained by Thames Valley Police officers on Grenville Road. They searched the 41-year-old discovering a knuckle duster, knife, and cocaine.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where, through Operation Deter principles, he was charged to appear before court the following day.

Pettitt admitted to the offences at the first hearing and was given an immediate custodial sentence.

PC Tom Cox of the Aylesbury South Neighbourhood team said: “We are absolutely committed to remove offensive weapons and bladed articles from our streets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pettitt was found in possession of weapons and was arrested.

“Using Operation Deter principles, we sought a swift charge and remand to court, and as a result, Pettitt was charged, convicted and sentenced within 24 hours.

“This is another example of Operation Deter working to remove dangerous weapons from our streets and holding those who choose to carry them to account.

“Pettitt was given an immediate custodial sentence, and I hope this sends a strong message to those who feel it is acceptable to carry a knife in public, that it is not, under any circumstances.