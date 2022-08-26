News you can trust since 1832
Police close Aylesbury house after reports of suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour

Police officers temporarily closed a home in Aylesbury where it is believed that drug deals and drug use took place yesterday (25 August).

By James Lowson
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:26 am

Thames Valley Police announced yesterday that it evacuated a home in the Elmhurst area where occupants were making the lives of neighbours a “misery”.

As well as alleged illegal activity around drugs taking place in the building, reports of anti-social behaviour were also sent to the police.

The home will stay empty for at least three months

The building will remain closed for three months, after that period Thames Valley Police wants a housing management group to look after the home.

Thames Valley Police reports that the former occupants’ behaviour caused “numerous problems” for their neighbours and the home became a “source of disturbance”.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “It is unfortunate we have to resort to such extreme measures. However, after numerous offers of help and support have been refused, we have taken action to help safeguard the affected neighbours.”