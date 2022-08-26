Police close Aylesbury house after reports of suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police announced yesterday that it evacuated a home in the Elmhurst area where occupants were making the lives of neighbours a “misery”.

As well as alleged illegal activity around drugs taking place in the building, reports of anti-social behaviour were also sent to the police.

The home will stay empty for at least three months

The building will remain closed for three months, after that period Thames Valley Police wants a housing management group to look after the home.

Thames Valley Police reports that the former occupants’ behaviour caused “numerous problems” for their neighbours and the home became a “source of disturbance”.