Police close Aylesbury house after reports of suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour
Police officers temporarily closed a home in Aylesbury where it is believed that drug deals and drug use took place yesterday (25 August).
Thames Valley Police announced yesterday that it evacuated a home in the Elmhurst area where occupants were making the lives of neighbours a “misery”.
As well as alleged illegal activity around drugs taking place in the building, reports of anti-social behaviour were also sent to the police.
The building will remain closed for three months, after that period Thames Valley Police wants a housing management group to look after the home.
Thames Valley Police reports that the former occupants’ behaviour caused “numerous problems” for their neighbours and the home became a “source of disturbance”.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “It is unfortunate we have to resort to such extreme measures. However, after numerous offers of help and support have been refused, we have taken action to help safeguard the affected neighbours.”