Police alerted after jewellery was stolen during break-in near Princes Risborough

The theft took place along this road

A burglary has been reported in a hamlet near Princes Risborough where high-value items were taken.

At around 10.50am on Wednesday a home was broken into on Cadsden Road in Casden. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that two watches and jewellery were taken from the property. The police force has also stated that no one was injured during the ordeal.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Holly Andrews, said: “I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed any suspicious activity or the burglary itself to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If you were driving in the area around the time of the incident, I would ask you to check dash-cams and get in touch if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“Likewise, if you have CCTV or door-bell cameras, please check footage and contact us if you have anything that may assist us.

“You can get in touch by reporting online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250275105.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or report via their website.”