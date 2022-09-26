Pictures show vast fire at Aylesbury Vale farm near Milton Keynes and Wing

Witnesses report that a fire at Soulbury Road Farm caused the Wing area to be engulfed by smoke which reached heights of 50 feet.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service announced the fire consisted of general waste, tyres, and muck.

The smoke could be seen from hundreds of yards away

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire service received multiple reports from concerned residents in the area who spotted the vast amount of smoke.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service received the callout at 4:13PM on Thursday and sent two fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the flames, and established a water shuttle to make the area safe.

Residents in the area state one of the fire engines was used to block off the road, while the incident was dealt with.

Thursday's fire