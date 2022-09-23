News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police rush to Aylesbury canal after concerns were raised for woman's safety

Police officers in Aylesbury rushed to a canal after witnesses raised concern for a woman’s safety in the town.

By James Lowson
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:57 am

Yesterday afternoon (22 September), Thames Valley Police sent multiple units to Watermead Lake to monitor a woman’s safety.

They were then diverted across town and officers eventually found the woman by the canal off Lester Road, near Aqua Vale.

Read More

Read More
Prolific Bucks drug dealer handed extended sentence for building and running £11...
Police in Watermead yesterday

Most Popular

Emergency response vehicles were spotted speeding on to the Watermead area at around 3:30pm.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: “At around 3.12pm yesterday afternoon we received reports of a concern for safety on the canal near Lester Road.

"We were initially called to Watermead Lake. Officers attended the scene alongside Buckinghamshire Fire Service and the woman was found safe and well along the canal near Lester Road.”