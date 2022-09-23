Police rush to Aylesbury canal after concerns were raised for woman's safety

Yesterday afternoon (22 September), Thames Valley Police sent multiple units to Watermead Lake to monitor a woman’s safety.

They were then diverted across town and officers eventually found the woman by the canal off Lester Road, near Aqua Vale.

Police in Watermead yesterday

Emergency response vehicles were spotted speeding on to the Watermead area at around 3:30pm.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: “At around 3.12pm yesterday afternoon we received reports of a concern for safety on the canal near Lester Road.