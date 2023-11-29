News you can trust since 1832
Pervert doctor who preyed on patients at Stoke Mandeville and High Wycombe hospitals jailed

Police investigated incidents which took place at hospitals between 2005 and 2018
By James Lowson
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
The doctor who abused patients at High Wycombe and Stoke Mandeville Hospital has been jailed for 14 years.

Salman Qureshi, 43, of Eleanor Garden, Aylesbury, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court today (29 November).

He was found guilty, unanimously, of two counts of assault of a female over 13 by penetration, and one count of sexual assault.

Salman QureshiSalman Qureshi
A jury convicted the former doctor after a two week trial period on 31 October. As a result of the conviction, the 43-year-old will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

His crimes were committed between September 2005 and August 2018 at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and Wycombe General Hospital.

He was charged on 3 September 2019 by postal requisition.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Collette Parker, of Aylesbury Police Station, said: “Qureshi used his trusted position as a Doctor to assault two young women who were in his care.

“No matter how much time has elapsed, Thames Valley Police will always investigate offences of this nature, and I hope this sends a strong message to those who believe they can get away with offences from many years ago.

“Thanks to the courage of the victims in this case for coming forward, Qureshi will now serve a lengthy prison sentence as a result of his actions.”