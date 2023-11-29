Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner elections just months away

Elections to confirm the police chief will take place in 2024

The election of a Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner will take place on Thursday 2 May, 2024, it has been confirmed.

The counting of votes is “likely” to be on 3 May, the day after polling day, Buckinghamshire Council said.

A council official said: “We are currently working on arrangements for the election and will be contacting staff to help work on this election in February.

“This is later than in previous years due to the annual register refresh taking place later than usual, meaning we are unable to build the election on our system until that is complete.”

Police and crime commissioners are elected every four years, but the previous 2020 election was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner is Matthew Barber, who was elected in 2021 with a majority of nearly 80,000.

Between 2017 and 2021 he served as Deputy PCC for the force, which is responsible for Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Oxfordshire.

In its update on the election, the council noted that the next Parliamentary General election must also be held before January 2025.

It added that a new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency has been created following a Parliamentary Boundary Review, which Milton Keynes City Council will be responsible for.