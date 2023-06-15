Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle by school near Thame

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries during a collision by a junction next to a school near Thame.

The rider of a black Lexmoto LXR motorbike collided with a silver Ford C Max outside the junction of Chilworth House Upper School, Thame Road, Wheatley, at 1.15pm on Tuesday (13 June).

This morning (15 June), Thames Valley Police confirmed the motorcyclist remains in hospital with injuries suffered during the clash, in a serious critical condition.

A man suffered serious injuries at the scene

Investigating officer, PC Amy Boughton said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“We’d also ask any motorists who were in the area at this time, especially those travelling from the M40 towards Thame, to check dash-cam footage as they may hold critical evidence that could assist the investigation.